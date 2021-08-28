Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.76 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.55.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

