Critical Review: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Veritone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.71 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Veritone $57.71 million 11.50 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -11.66

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% Veritone -95.21% -92.40% -39.51%

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond Commerce and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

Veritone has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.22%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritone beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

