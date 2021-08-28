CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,864 ($50.48) and last traded at GBX 3,856 ($50.38), with a volume of 495717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,773 ($49.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. CRH’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,663.55.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

