Creative Planning Sells 8,402 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $135.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.