Creative Planning Sells 1,237 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.32% of Helen of Troy worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

