Creative Planning Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.74 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18.

