Creative Planning Has $12.93 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $32.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.