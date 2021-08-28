Creative Planning Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

