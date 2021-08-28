Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $78.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00.

