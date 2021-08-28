Creative Planning Buys 1,542 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $260.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

