Craig Hallum Increases Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $165.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.16.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

