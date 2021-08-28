Cowen Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.15. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

