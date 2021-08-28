Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,769,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78. Coupang has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

