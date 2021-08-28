Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $211,993.50 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $564,026.97.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

COUP stock opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.