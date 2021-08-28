Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CTRYF stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.