Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Coty stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

