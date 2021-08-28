Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $121.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $2,048,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.