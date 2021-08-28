Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $40.75 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Insiders sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.