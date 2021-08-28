Contrasting Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.17 $723.00 million $1.00 9.50 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gold Fields and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 2 0 0 2.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Fields currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Gold Fields’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Braveheart Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

