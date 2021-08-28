Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,512 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $114,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.89. The company had a trading volume of 257,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,358. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

