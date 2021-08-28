Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $136,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,750,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 86.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.82. 854,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

