Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,957 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neogen were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEOG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.