Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $118.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

