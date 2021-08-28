Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.57% of Akamai Technologies worth $107,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

