Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $166.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

