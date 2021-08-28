Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 24,112 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.25% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

