Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $100,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,604,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,983,592. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

