Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.91.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

