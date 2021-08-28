Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $5.24 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $46,867.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.18 or 1.00012172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00041719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00483601 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00350712 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,541,050 coins and its circulating supply is 10,965,933 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

