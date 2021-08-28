Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $528.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

