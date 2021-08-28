Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 98,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 203,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $619,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

