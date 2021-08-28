Comparing Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 118.70%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 546.15%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.65% -48.04% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -70.50% -61.33%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.99 million ($1.47) -1.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals $2.04 million 39.96 -$28.77 million ($1.35) -2.41

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol; and a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

