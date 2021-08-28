Comparing CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -16.75% -37.41% -1.86% American Campus Communities 1.31% 0.29% 0.12%

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Campus Communities pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CIM Commercial Trust and American Campus Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A American Campus Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Risk & Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.11 -$15.02 million N/A N/A American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.09 $72.80 million $1.98 25.58

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats CIM Commercial Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

