Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

