Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $139.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

