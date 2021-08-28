Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Markel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,932,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Markel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Markel by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,272.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,225.97. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

