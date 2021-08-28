Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.