Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

