Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Shares Down 0.1%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. 8,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at $8,661,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

