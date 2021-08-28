Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $77.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.