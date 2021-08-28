Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colfax were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

