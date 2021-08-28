Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $84.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Cognex by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cognex by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

