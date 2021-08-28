Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $214,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.