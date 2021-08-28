Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 75 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $419.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

