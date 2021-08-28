Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 136 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

NYSE:EMN opened at $115.27 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

