Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $498,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $10,720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.52 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.99.

