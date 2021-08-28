Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 345,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $313.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -3.58. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

