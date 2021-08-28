Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:CLG opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Wednesday. Clipper Logistics has a 12 month low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 884 ($11.55). The company has a market capitalization of £789.18 million and a PE ratio of 40.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 825.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

