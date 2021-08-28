ClinTex CTi Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $205,903.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

