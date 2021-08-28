ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

LRGE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

